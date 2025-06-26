Queens University Announce Team Championship Performance of the Year Awards

The Queens University of Charlotte Department of Athletics is proud to announce their annual summer awards series, celebrating the outstanding accomplishments of its student-athletes during the 2024-25 season.

Award winners will be revealed every Tuesday and Thursday throughout the summer across the department’s official social media platforms. Today, we recognize the winners of the Team Championship Performance of the Year Award.

Team Championship Performance of the Year Award:

Men’s Team Winner – Men’s Swimming & Diving

Queens men’s swimming has been named the recipient of the Team Championship Performance of the Year award after a dominant showing at the 2025 ASUN Swimming & Diving Championships. The Royals claimed their first ASUN title with 924.5 points, finishing over 70 points ahead of Florida Atlantic. After an early relay disqualification, Queens regrouped and surged forward, highlighted by six A-finalists in the 100 free, a meet-record swim from Matej Dusa, and relay wins that capped off a commanding team performance.

The Royals controlled the meet from that point on, adding gold in the 200 back from Andreas Marz and a clutch 400 free relay win to seal the title. Freshman Matheus Przewalla was named Most Outstanding Freshman Performer, and head coach Jeff Dugdale earned ASUN Coach of the Year honors.

Women’s Team Winner – Women’s Swimming & Diving

Queens women’s swimming has been honored with the Team Championship Performance of the Year award following a standout performance at the 2025 ASUN Swimming & Diving Championships. The Royals finished third overall with 644.5 points — just behind Liberty and Florida Gulf Coast, and well ahead of fourth-place UNC Asheville. The team was led by Abigail Zboran, who was named Most Outstanding Swimmer of the Championship with 60 individual points. Zboran swept her events, winning the 200 IM, 400 IM, and 200 butterfly to anchor Queens’ effort.

The Royals found success across the board throughout the four-day meet. Maddie Foster took gold in the 500 freestyle, and the 200 medley relay team set a school record to deliver key points. Ryley Heck added a podium finish in the 50 freestyle, and the team consistently scored in both individual and relay events.

