Queens University Charlotte Appoints 3 New Board Trustees

Queens University of Charlotte announces the appointment of three new board members on July 1. All Queens alumnae, these talented individuals will join the existing board of 35 trustees, dedicated to serving the university for four-year terms.

After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in English, Adelaide Anderson Davis ’61 returned to Queens in 1983 to join the staff following years of active volunteer work as an alumna. Her impressive 30+ year career culminated in the role of associate vice president of alumni relations and planned giving.

Davis’ commitment extends beyond her professional contributions. In recognition of their loyalty and generous support, she and her late husband, Ned Davis, were inducted into the Royals Hall of Fame in 2016 and the prestigious Ministrare Society. She remains highly engaged with the university, serving on the Alumni Association Board and Friends of the Library. Davis’ generosity extends to the broader Charlotte community as well. She has supported organizations like the Arts and Sciences Council, Habitat for Humanity, Junior League of Charlotte, The Sharon at Southpark, and Freedom School Partners.

Alumna Stephanie C. Bunao ’18 has excelled in the communications field since graduating from Queens. In 2021, she joined Honeywell as a communications specialist where she supports senior executives at the global headquarters in Charlotte. Previously, Bunao honed her skills as a video producer for The Charlotte Observer, where she led a project that earned the paper its first regional Emmy nomination.

Bunao’s leadership qualities were evident during her time at Queens. She served as president of the Student Government Association and was the student liaison to the board of trustees. Her dedication to learning continued after Queens, as she recently earned a Master of Science in Communications from Syracuse University.

Queens is pleased to welcome Sally Wheeler Maier ’89 back to the board of trustees. Maier, a renowned actor and producer, previously served a term from 2016-2020. She is engaged in the production of documentary and narrative film and has thrived on stage, in film, and in various television roles. Maier is lauded for her supporting role in the popular TV show “Two of a Kind”(1998 to 1999) starring Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

Maier actively volunteers and currently serves on the boards of several organizations. She serves as the co-president of the nonprofit Only Make Believe, which brings interactive theatre to children in hospitals, special education schools, and care facilities in New York and Washington, D.C. She is also a member of the Parents Leadership Council of Trinity College and is a former president of the board of The Story Collider.

She earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Queens and a Master of Fine Arts from the University of Florida.

“We’re thrilled to welcome back these three exceptional women,” said Jeff Brown ’03, board chair and president of Hendrick Automotive. “Their extensive experience, unwavering loyalty, and dedication to Queens will undoubtedly make them invaluable assets. As Queens continues its pursuit of strategic initiatives to solidify its position as a top leader in higher education, these new board members bring diverse perspectives that will be instrumental in our success.”

“Our focus remains on academic excellence, enriching student experiences, and fostering a positive community impact,” Brown continued. “The addition of these committed leaders from the corporate, civic, and community sectors will provide even greater momentum as we strive to expand and elevate Queens’ reputation.”

Queens is proud to announce the return of five esteemed trustees for a second term. These dedicated leaders will continue to provide invaluable guidance:

Jesse J. Cureton Jr. ’02 (chair-elect), former Novant Health and Bank of America executive, will assume the role of board chair

L. Watts Hamrick III, co-founder and partner (retired), Pamlico Capital

David (Oscar) Groomes, managing partner, Groomes Business Solutions, LLC

Brian D. Savoy, executive vice president and CFO, Duke Energy

Maureen Swick, senior vice president and system nurse executive (retired), Atrium Health

As Queens’ governing body, the board of trustees plays a vital role in ensuring that the university upholds its mission and core values, oversee responsible management of resources, and guide Queens towards achieving its strategic goals.

