Thu, Jul 18, 2024 | 10:30am to 12pm

QPR is a 90-minute training intended to foster a community of care by teaching individuals how to recognize the warning signs of suicide, including verbal, behavioral, and situational clues. The training provides guidelines on how to Question a person about suicidal thoughts, Persuade them to get help, and Refer them to campus and/or local resources.

MORE >>>