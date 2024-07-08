Queens University Charlotte Hires Proven Skill Developer Jody Patton

Queens University of Charlotte Head Women’s Basketball Coach Jen Brown has announced the addition of Jody Patton to her coaching staff on Wednesday afternoon. Patton brings over two decades of basketball coaching experience to this Queens program.

“I’ve known Jody for many years now,” said Head Coach Jen Brown. “I’ve always been impressed with his work ethic and ability to connect with people. He is a proven skill developer. He is well respected within the basketball community. I’m excited to have him join our Royal family.”

Patton is the owner and Lead Trainer of Kingdom of Development Skills Academy. Since 2000 he has worked as a Player Development Coach for Division 1, 2, and 3 college athletes. The York, South Carolina native also works as the NBA Pre-Draft Director acting as the liaison between NBA management and professional basketball prospects. Patton spent 13 years coaching Boys and Girls high school and AAU athletes from 2010 to 2023 in Charlotte.

“I’m thankful to Coach Brown and the entire Queens community for the opportunity and look forward to getting to work” said Patton.

