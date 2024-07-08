Central Piedmont Accreditation Reaffirmed

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) has reaffirmed the accreditation of Central Piedmont Community College. This 10-year reaffirmation comes after off-site and on-site reviews of the college and its academic programs.

Central Piedmont’s reaffirmation means the college overall and its academic programs remain fully accredited. Central Piedmont received official notice of its reaffirmed accreditation on July 1. Central Piedmont’s next reaffirmation process will come in 2033-34.

SACSCOC is an institutional accreditor for quality assurance in higher education. SACSCOC accredits institutions that award associate, baccalaureate, master’s, or doctoral degrees, including those offered via distance and correspondence education, and direct assessment within these institutions. It serves as the common denominator of shared values and practices among its members in the United States and international institutions of higher education approved by the SACSCOC Executive Council, Board of Trustees, and the Appeals Committee of the College Delegate Assembly.

Accreditation by SACSCOC signifies the institution 1) has a mission appropriate to higher education, 2) has resources, programs, and services sufficient to accomplish and sustain that mission, and(3) maintains clearly specified educational objectives that are consistent with its mission and appropriate to the degrees its offers, and that indicate whether it is successful in achieving its stated objectives.

To gain or maintain accreditation with SACSCOC, an institution must comply with the standards contained in the Principles of Accreditation: Foundations for Quality Enhancement and with the policies and procedures of the commission. SACSCOC applies the requirements of its principles to all applicant, candidate, and member institutions, regardless of type of institution (public, private for-profit, or private not-for-profit).

