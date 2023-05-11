Queens University Charlotte Professor Receives “Most Notable Honor”

Since joining Queens in 2005, Melinda Harper, Ph.D., has demonstrated generosity, humility and compassion in her approach to teaching. This, along with an unyielding commitment to her students, was a driving factor in selecting Harper as the 2023 Hunter-Hamilton Love of Teaching Award recipient. The most notable honor bestowed upon Queens faculty, the award is presented annually at commencement and recognizes dedication and enthusiasm for the profession.

At Queens, Harper serves as professor and chair of psychology in the College of Arts and Sciences. She is also the co-director of the Transition to University program, a peer support program that teaches first-year students a variety of skills necessary to facilitate their adjustment to university life.

