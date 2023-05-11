Queens University Charlotte Gathers For 164th Commencement

With clear blue skies overhead, friends and family gathered to celebrate Queens University of Charlotte’s graduating class of 2023. This year, 315 undergraduates and 165 graduate students walked across the stage to receive their degrees. For many of these students, the start of their college journey was filled with uncertainty as the COVID-19 pandemic was still in its early stages. The challenges of remote learning and social distancing are now distant memories, and they are eager to embark on the next exciting chapter of their lives.

“Today, we celebrate the fruits of your labor,” said Queens University president Dan Lugo. “We were faced with a global pandemic that brought much chaos and change to our lives. But here we are nearly four years later – with relationships and experiences that we will cherish for a lifetime. And while no two experiences have been the same, each of you embodies the characteristics of a proud Queens graduate. I am confident that you are well-prepared for the next step in your life journey, and I cannot wait to see the mark each of you will make in this world.”

