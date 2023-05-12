Charlotte Approves Initial Funding For Jerry Richardson Stadium Expansion

The UNC Charlotte Finance and Physical Properties Committee and the Board of Trustees has authorized the University to undertake the Jerry Richardson Stadium Expansion Advance Planning project with a budget of $750,000. The source of the financing is the Athletic Trust Funds.

Advance planning for the expansion and renovation of Jerry Richardson Stadium will increase seating capacity, build a new press/suite tower to accommodate spaces for enhanced premium suite seating, pre-function donor spaces, game operations, catering functions and provide day-to-day expanded areas for team and University functions.