Charlotte Coach Sanchez Lands Big Time Big Man Transfer

The UNC Charlotte men’s basketball team has announced the final piece of its 2023 signing class in seven-foot center and USC transfer, Iaroslav Niagu.

“We are so excited to have Iaroslav Niagu join our 49ers team,” 49ers head coach Ron Sanchez said. “He will bring a tremendous amount of international experience and size to our front court. He has a skill package that allows him to play inside and outside on the perimeter to keep the floor spaced.”

Niagu comes to the Queen City after spending his freshman campaign at the University of Southern California where he appeared in 15 games and averaged 4.9 minutes per outing.

