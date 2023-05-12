Charlotte Chancellor Announces Transformational Investment For Cato College Of Education

UNC Charlotte’s Cato College of Education, a leader in literacy instruction and research, has been selected by the Mebane Foundation to help continue its legacy of supporting innovation in literacy education in North Carolina and beyond through a five-year grant and potential endowment of up to $23 million.

The decision follows a competitive statewide search to identify a partner to continue to carry on founder Allen Mebane’s commitment to support inventive educational endeavors as the foundation winds down operations over the next decade.

Charlotte Chancellor Sharon L. Gabor continues to lead the university in securing record grants and endowments for research.

“We are grateful the Mebane Foundation selected UNC Charlotte as its long-standing partner,” said Gaber, who announced the gift in a message to campus May 10. “This transformational investment will take Charlotte’s highly rated literacy programming and clinical experiences and move our teacher candidates to the next level. The Mebane name will continue as a gold standard for teacher readiness, assuring Mr. Mebane’s vision is realized. Together, we will create a better future for North Carolina.”

MORE >>>