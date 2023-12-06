Queens University Charlotte Swimmer Qualifies For 2024 Olympic Trials

Danielle Melilli and Daniel Meszaros were named the Atlantic Sun Swimmers of the Week, the conference office announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Both Melilli and Meszaros were part of the 13 swimmers to represent Queens University of Charlotte in the 2023 Toyota U.S. Open from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2.

Melilli also made her mark in the Women’s 50 Meter Freestyle time trials on Saturday, Dec. 2. The fifth-year swimmer from Douglasville, Ga. swam a 25.55, a personal-best time which qualifies her for the 2024 Olympic Trials.

“There is so much love and excitement that goes with reaching that goal,” Associate Head Coach Nic Eriksson said after Melilli surpassed the Olympic Trails qualification time on Saturday. “The entire team was cheering her on to punch her ticket to Indianapolis for the US Olympic Trials. It was the hard work that we put in over the summer and this fall that helped her to execute at the US Open.”

Meszaros, a sophomore from Budapest, Hungary, passed a previous best of 23.38 he swam at the More Nostrum Monaco on May 20, 2023 in the 50 Meter Freestyle on Thursday (23.31, new personal record) and also beat a time of 49.98 at the LEN European Championships on Aug. 12, 2022 in the Men’s 100 Meter Freestyle on Saturday (49.85, new personal record).



This marks the first ASUN weekly honor for Meszaros, and marks the third this season for Melilli.

