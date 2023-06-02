Queens University Charlotte Women’s Lacrosse Players To Play In Division I Senior All-Star Games

The IWLCA has announced the rosters for the 2023 Senior All-Star games for Division I and Shannon Donovan, Grace Guglielmo, and Shannon Kingston will be the first Royals to play in the DI game from Queens University of Charlotte.

The players selected in each Division have been divided into two teams: North and South. The Senior All-Star games will be held on Tierney Field at USA Lacrosse Headquarters in Sparks, Md., on Saturday, June 3, 2023. The Division II teams will play the first game at 10:00 am ET, the Division III game will follow at 12:15 pm, and the Division I teams will cap off the event with their game at 2:30 pm. Admission for all three games is free of charge.

