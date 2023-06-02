JCSU Running Back Alumnus Signs With The Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers signed former Johnson C. Smith University Running Back Emanuel Wilson.

After starting his college career at JCSU, Wilson the undrafted rookie out spent some time with the Denver Broncos earlier this May. He participated in the HBCU Legacy Bowl and the NFLPA Bowl.

Wilson, who received All-CIAA second team was also named to the All CIAA Rookie Team and Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019. Wilson ranked third in the conference in rushing with 1,040 yards and 13 touchdowns, while averaging 6.5 yards per carry. He also caught 13 passes for 86 yards. Wilson was named CIAA Offensive Back in week two of the season. He had 12 carries for 265 yards, averaging an impressive 22.1 yards per carry, and three touchdowns. He had touchdown runs of 83, 73, and 64 yards to help lead the Golden Bulls to a 34-31 win over Benedict.

