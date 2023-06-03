Charlotte Professor Leads University BATT CAVE

Jun Xu, recognized internationally as a battery safety and modeling expert, leads UNC Charlotte’s BATT CAVE— the North Carolina Battery Complexity Autonomous Vehicle and Electrification Research Center — the only university-led battery research center in the state.

Through BATT CAVE, Xu and his team of expert faculty and graduate students are expanding focus on the energy that is driving the future. Their innovative energy research and academic, government and industry collaborations are fueling North Carolina’s ascent as a hub for electric vehicle and battery production — as well as finding solutions to the questions surrounding the safety, durability, manufacturing and vehicle integration of next-generation batteries to support vehicles, smart cities and intelligent systems.

