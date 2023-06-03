Investment In North Carolina BATT CAVE Grows Under Chancellor Gaber

It isn’t the secret, subterranean headquarters of a masked superhero and a turbocharged car, but the North Carolina BATT CAVE Research Center may very well transform the future of battery technology and the vehicles that use it.

The Battery Complexity, Autonomous Vehicle and Electrification Research Center is the first and only university-led research center in the state focused on advancing the fast-growing field of battery technology, safety and electrification. This critical research will be directly applicable to vehicles, in particular electric vehicles. Electric vehicle manufacturing is projected to increase 17% over the next decade, making it one of the fastest-growing industries in the U.S. as well as North Carolina.

“North Carolina is emerging as a major hub for electric vehicle technology and battery manufacturing,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “As North Carolina’s urban research university, UNC Charlotte is uniquely positioned to drive new knowledge in this emerging energy space. Through the North Carolina BATT CAVE Research Center, we are investing in our state’s future and further solidifying UNC Charlotte as a national leader in transformational energy.”

MORE >>>