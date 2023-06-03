Central Piedmont Man Up Mentoring Session June 5th

Are you a Central Piedmont student seeking a mentor, leadership opportunities, or a peer support system during your time as a student?

Man Up provides all-around mentoring and service for any student, male or female, who wants a little extra support to help you with whatever your goal is at Central Piedmont. The program is open to male and female students enrolled in for-college-credit courses. We offer comprehensive activities that promote your personal development, academic improvement, and other social and educational advancement needs to help you realize your goals.

MORE >>>