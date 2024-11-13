Queens University Charlotte’s Triathlon Places At National Championships

Battling through numerous obstacles in today’s race, the Queens University of Charlotte triathlon team finished third at the 2024 DI Collegiate Women’s Triathlon National Championships.



After hurricane damage forced the championships to be split into two days, the Royals entered day two in a great position following fantastic performances in the open water swim yesterday morning from multiple triathletes. However, the Royals faced some adversity today, battling the hot weather and injuries to fight their way onto the podium for the third straight season in Division I.

Following the race, Queens Director of Triathlon Sonni Dyer was named DI Coach of the Year.



ORDER OF FINISH

Individual

5- Beth Cook

8- Livia Wespe

16- Weronika Ptaszynska

19- Cara MacDonald

32- Anabelle Saindon



Team (Top Five)

Arizona- 942

Arizona State- 920

Queens- 895

Texas Christian- 869

Denver- 847



WORDS FROM SONNI DYER

“A hot one today. Our Royals fought hard and did a great job of splitting the front pack, grouping our chasers, and doing the best we could on the day. We’ve continually shown our ability to compete among the best of varsity triathlon programs in the country regardless of our size and resources. Very proud of what this team accomplishes each and every time on the racecourse.”



SOCIAL MEDIA

Be sure to follow the Royals triathlon team on Facebook, X, and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest news surrounding the team. Fans are also encouraged to follow Queens Athletics to stay updated on all the Royals sports teams in action by searching @QueensAthletics on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

MORE >>>