The Center for Global Engagement is pleased to announce Central Piedmont’s Summer 2025 study abroad and globally focused-domestic travel programs. Dates, specific program information, and applications for these programs are on the Study Abroad page of the Center for Global Engagement website. All applications for 2025 are open with a deadline of Dec. 10, 2024.

Programs are open to students 18 and older, employees, and community members. Some scholarships are available for students. Please email the Center for Global Engagement with questions or call 704-330-6167.

