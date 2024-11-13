Charlotte Jazz Ensemble And Combo Nov 19
Tue, Nov 19, 2024 | 7:30pm
Robinson Hall, Anne R. Belk Theatre
9027 Mary Alexander Road, Charlotte, NC 28223
The UNC Charlotte Department of Music presents the UNC Charlotte Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of Dr. Will Campbell, and the Jazz Combo, under the direction of Troy Conn.
Buy tickets here. Tickets are $8 for the general public. CoAA Faculty and staff and CoAA students are eligible for free tickets to this performance. Please log into your Niner account in the ticketing system to redeem.