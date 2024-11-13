Charlotte Honored With A 2024 Green Star Award

The Professional Grounds Management Society recognized UNC Charlotte with a merit award in the society’s 2024 Green Star Awards competition. The honor was given for the Niner waterfall in the small site category for exceptional grounds maintenance.



Award winners were honored during the society’s 2024 awards celebration, held last month, in conjunction with the annual Conference and Equip Exposition in Louisville, Kentucky. Bart Davis, landscape project supervisor at UNC Charlotte, accepted the award on behalf of the University.



The concept for the Niner waterfall, located between the College of Health and Human Services and the Atkins Library Tower, came about after Chancellor Emeritus Philip L. Dubois made a request to the grounds team to do something with the area. Today, it is a favorite spot, where students come to study and take photos.

“The Niner waterfall project is a great example of the resourcefulness of the University’s grounds team to rejuvenate erosion areas and turn a challenge into a unique, natural sustainable solution,” said Joey Cochran, grounds superintendent for UNC Charlotte.



The annual Green Star Awards Program brings national recognition to grounds maintained with a high degree of excellence. Grand, honor and merit awards are offered in 16 categories, covering private, public, commercial and industrial landscapes. To qualify, a landscape must be at least two years old and under continuous maintenance for at least two years.

