Liz Morrell To Lead Public Policy At Charlotte Urban Institute

Liz Morrell ’11 M.A., ’18 Ph.D. recently was named director of public policy research for the UNC Charlotte Urban Institute, a unit within the Division of Academic Affairs.

In this role, Morrell will lead a program of applied public policy research and analysis for the Urban Institute with a primary focus on the local and regional policies related to determinants of a good quality of life for Charlotte-area residents. Key areas include housing, transportation, health and mental health, education, the economy, the environment, civic engagement and public safety. She also will pursue funding opportunities that engage the institute’s research staff and University faculty in research that informs regional policy issues.

Lori Thomas, executive director of the UNC Charlotte Urban Institute and Charlotte Regional Data, Trust, stated, “Not only will Liz build relationships across our 14-county region and guide the launch of new research and policy tools like the Regional Explorer, she brings with her rich local government experience and housing and urban planning research background that is key to our work — especially as we work to expand our efforts to meet research and data needs across the region.”

Prior to joining the University in October, Morrell held positions with Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation, starting as a management analyst before serving as the strategic planning and historic, cultural and community resources manager.

“I’m excited to bring my mixed-methods and participatory research skills back to an academic setting where robust resources will truly allow me to expand the great work we’re doing in the community,” said Morrell.

A graduate of Purdue University, Morrell completed a master’s degree in geography and a Ph.D. in geography and urban/regional analysis from UNC Charlotte.

