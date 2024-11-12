JCSU Young Professionals Introduced To Career Development & Professionalism Workshop

By JENNIFER JOYNER

For the second consecutive year, Duke Energy Corporation hosted a comprehensive Career Development & Professionalism Workshop aimed at empowering students with the skills, knowledge, and confidence to succeed in today’s competitive job market.

The event took place on Saturday, Nov. 2, in the James B. Duke Library where Duke Energy provided breakfast, lunch, and numerous giveaways. The POWER UP Bootcamp attracted a diverse group of more than 33 undergraduate students from various majors who were eager to enhance their career readiness and skills as well as develop other essential professional competencies.

The boot camp began with an insightful introduction to Duke Energy’s commitment to the university and hiring a diversity of talent.

Sharene Pierce, VP of Talent Acquisition and Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, spoke about the importance of professionalism and career planning, highlighting opportunities at Duke Energy . JCSU young professionals were introduced to key concepts, such as setting short- and long-term career goals, the value of self-assessment, and aligning personal strengths with professional opportunities.

Pierce emphasized the significance of staying adaptable in an evolving job market and encouraging students to be proactive in identifying career paths that match their interests and abilities.

One of the highlights of the micro-workshop was the session on professionalism in the workplace. This session focused on what it means to present oneself as a professional in various work environments, whether in corporate offices, nonprofit sectors, or entrepreneurial spaces. Topics discussed included effective communication, workplace etiquette, time management, and dressing appropriately for different business settings. Students were engaged through role-playing activities and discussions that allowed them to practice and understand the nuances of professional behavior in real-world scenarios. They even had the opportunity to take professional headshots.

Duke Energy professionals offered practical advice on crafting a compelling resumé that stands out to employers. They broke down key components of a strong resumé, highlighting the importance of tailoring it to specific job applications, emphasizing relevant experiences, and using action-oriented language to describe accomplishments.



Another essential component of the workshop was a discussion on networking and building professional relationships. Students were introduced to the power of networking as a tool for career advancement. Another session covered both in-person and online networking strategies, with a special focus on utilizing platforms like LinkedIn to connect with professionals in their field. Attendees learned how to create an effective LinkedIn profile, approach industry professionals, and maintain meaningful connections. The importance of following up after networking events or informational interviews was emphasized as a way to strengthen and sustain professional relationships.

The sessions ended with networking that featured over 25 Duke Energy employees including successful JCSU alumni from various departments. They were able to share their career journeys, challenges they overcame, and advice for current students. They underscored the importance of resilience, continuous learning, and taking advantage of internships and mentorship opportunities.

Overall, the Career Development & Professionalism Bootcamp provided JCSU students with valuable insights and practical tools to navigate the early stages of their career journey. It fostered a sense of empowerment and preparedness among the participants, equipping them with the confidence to pursue their professional aspirations with purpose and poise.

Special Thanks to Pierce, Crystal Marie McDaniels, and the countless Duke Energy volunteers who made this event a great success.

