The Center for Global Engagement at Central Piedmont Community College is thrilled to invite you to International Education Week (IEW), an annual celebration of the incredible value that global learning, cultural exchange, and collaboration bring to our lives and campuses worldwide. Sponsored by the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Education, IEW is an opportunity to connect, learn, and celebrate the many benefits of international education and exchange.

From Nov. 18-22, we’re offering a dynamic lineup of events designed for students, staff, and faculty alike. Join us for inspiring conversations, cultural activities, and collaborative experiences that celebrate our diverse global community at Central Piedmont.

MORE >>>