Niner Nation Week: South Florida Nov 16

GAME DAY DETAILS

Charlotte (3-6, 2-3 AAC) vs. South Florida (4-5, 2-3 AAC)

Saturday, Nov. 16 – 3:30 p.m.

Jerry Richardson Stadium – Charlotte, N.C.

Tickets » Buy Now

Tailgating Start: 8 a.m.

How to Track the Game:

Television » ESPN+

(Justin Kutcher, Reginald Walker, Jr., Smacker Miles)

Radio Tuning » ESPN 730 The Game

Live Stats » Sidearm Stats

GAME NOTES

Charlotte enters their second season under head coach Biff Poggi, who was named the program’s third head coach on Nov. 15, 2022.

who was named the program’s third head coach on Nov. 15, 2022. Charlotte returns to play this week after a 16-day layoff – last playing on Halloween (Thursday, Oct. 31) vs. Tulane – to host South Florida for homecoming. The 16-day gap between games is the longest in program history, excluding the 2020 COVID-19 season and the 2019 bowl game.

Charlotte is 3-7 all-time in homecoming games.

Through nine games (3-6 overall), the combined record of the six opponents who have defeated the 49ers is 45-12 (.789) and includes four teams who are currently ranked or were ranked in the top 25 this season.

A win vs. South Florida would give Charlotte at least four wins on the season for the first time since 2021 and keep the 49ers bowl hopes alive. Charlotte has posted consecutive 3-9 seasons in 2022 and 2023.

BY COMMITTEE: Through nine games, Charlotte has started three different quarterbacks and played multiple quarterbacks for meaningful snaps in six games.

RETURNING STARS: The 49ers return very few starters from last season’s squad, but the list of returners is littered with star power. Defensive back Dontae Balfour was named preseason All-AAC by Phil Steele and Athlon as was return specialist/running back Henry Rutledge . Tight end Colin Weber , in spot starting duty last season, became the first tight end in program history to lead the team in receiving. Rush end Stone Handy picked up preseason second team honors from Phil Steele, joining linebacker Prince Wallace-Bemah who earned third team recognition.

was named preseason All-AAC by Phil Steele and Athlon as was return specialist/running back . Tight end , in spot starting duty last season, became the first tight end in program history to lead the team in receiving. Rush end picked up preseason second team honors from Phil Steele, joining linebacker who earned third team recognition. PROGRAM FACTS: Charlotte 49ers Football enters its 12th year of existence and 10th year at the FBS level. The 49ers football program began in 2013 and spent two years as an FCS Independent before taking a fast-track to FBS as a member of Conference USA in 2015. CLT joined the AAC in 2023. In 2019, Charlotte enjoyed its first winning season and participated in its first bowl game: 2019 Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl.

NEWCOMERS, NEWCOMERS, NEWCOMERS: Charlotte features on the nation’s most turned-over rosters in the country in 2024. 71 newcomers dot the roster in every position group and rank behind only Army (74) and North Texas (77) among total newcomers between their 2023 and 2024 rosters. The 49ers are tied with Colorado (44) for the most transfer additions in the country.

