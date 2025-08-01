Queens University Coach Jeremy Price Hands Off A Successful Program He Started From Nothing

Queens University of Charlotte announced today that Jeremy Price is stepping down as head coach of the men’s volleyball program after eight seasons at the helm. Since launching the program in 2018, Price has guided the Royals from their founding season through a successful transition into NCAA Division I and full membership in the Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association (MIVA).



Price, who was hired to start the Queens men’s volleyball program from scratch, reflected on the significance of the moment. “Starting this program 8.5 years ago, recruiting the first players, ordering the first uniforms, and laying the foundation for what it has become today has been extremely rewarding,” he said. “All those things also make this program one that is very difficult to walk away from.”



Queens made its MIVA debut in 2024 and immediately proved it belonged. The Royals earned their first conference win on February 2 over Quincy, upset No. 20 Purdue Fort Wayne, and clinched a spot in the MIVA Tournament as the No. 8 seed. Price celebrated his 200th career win that season, while Jack Brinkman became the program’s all-time kills leader and Daniel Leitao set the single-season assists record. Thirteen student-athletes earned Academic All-MIVA honors.



In 2025, the team continued to trend upward, matching its win total from the previous year within the first 13 matches, and recording a five-match win streak that included victories over Charleston (WV), Belmont Abbey, Tusculum, and Barton. Queens also pushed national powers Ball State, Loyola Chicago, and Lewis to five sets, and Cayden Marin surpassed 1,500 career assists. The program once again placed 13 athletes on the Academic All-MIVA Team.



“The Queens men’s volleyball team is exactly where I wanted the program to be at this time as far as growth goes,” said Price. “We transitioned from the IVA to the MIVA and are competing against top teams in the nation currently. The future is bright for the program, and they will do great things this year and in the future. It’s also nice to know that I will be a small part of that historically.”

From 2018 through 2023, the Royals competed in the Independent Volleyball Association, posting multiple winning seasons, reaching the IVA Championship match twice, and developing nationally recognized talent. In 2022, Queens recorded a program-best 18 wins and finished third at the IVA Championship. Throughout that span, Price’s teams earned national recognition for statistical excellence, and several Royals earned postseason honors and weekly accolades from Off the Block and the AVCA.



“Hiring Jeremy as our first-ever men’s volleyball coach was the right decision to make in 2016, and our program wouldn’t be in the position it is today without his leadership,” said Queens Director of Athletics Cherie Swarthout . “He brought many years of experience along with passion and energy around the growth of men’s volleyball. In just a short amount of time, the program has garnered success, and we look forward to seeing its continued growth moving forward. We wish Jeremy all the best in this next phase of his professional career as he exits the world of coaching, and we will be excited to see him in the stands cheering on the Royals!”



Before his time at Queens, Price held head coaching positions at Grand Canyon University, Juniata College, the United States Naval Academy, and Goucher College. He was named MIVA Coach of the Year in 2012 at Grand Canyon and AVCA National Coach of the Year in 2009 at Juniata, where he led the program to two Division III national titles. He has also worked extensively with USA Volleyball’s Youth and Junior National Teams.



“I would like to thank Queens Director of Athletics Cherie Swarthout for the opportunity to coach this program over the last 8.5 years,” said Price. “I would also like to thank Kyle Gramit , my only full-time assistant coach in the program, and all the players that have gotten Queens men’s volleyball to where it is today. Additionally, I want to thank Chip Wintringham for being with me every step of the way. He is a trusted friend and the best athletic trainer in men’s volleyball.”



While stepping away from coaching, Price remains deeply connected to the program and the Charlotte community. “I am really excited for this next phase of my life outside of coaching,” he said. “It is another opportunity to do something I believe in, and I will be able to make an impact in Charlotte and around the world. I am thrilled to not be moving and still have an opportunity to cheer on the program as a fan.”



A search for the next head men’s volleyball coach at Queens will begin immediately.

