Queens University Coach Matt Stolz Aims For A Championship With Hannah Jacobs Hire

Queens University of Charlotte Head Volleyball Coach Matt Stolz announced the addition of Hannah Jacobs as an assistant coach for the Royals’ women’s volleyball program. A former Division I student-athlete with experience at both LSU and SMU, Jacobs brings a decorated playing career and a solid background in athletics, coaching, and leadership to her new role with the team.

Jacobs most recently served as the Assistant Director of Stewardship with The Rams Club at the University of North Carolina, where she managed donor engagement strategies and supported UNC Athletics events. She also gained experience as a marketing assistant with Robinson Value Management in San Antonio, Texas, contributing to operations, web design, and promotional materials.

On the court, Jacobs enjoyed a standout collegiate career as an outside hitter. She spent four years at Southern Methodist University (2018–2022), where she helped guide the Mustangs to four consecutive winning seasons, served as team captain, and earned All-Conference recognition in the American Athletic Conference. She then competed at Louisiana State University (2022–2023), where she played a key role in leading the Tigers to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2016. Jacobs has also coached youth volleyball in Louisiana and Texas, training players from elementary through high school levels.

“We are thrilled to add Hannah Jacobs to the volleyball program,” said Stolz. “She has played and seen the game at the highest level and has the ability to help take our pins to the next level with her expertise and insight. Hannah is eager to help coach this team as we aim for our first championship.”

Jacobs shared her excitement for the opportunity, stating, “I’m so excited to be joining the Queens volleyball program and to be part of an incredible staff. I’m most looking forward to providing insight, fostering relationships, and overall developing student-athletes on and off the court. Go Royals!”

Jacobs holds a Master of Science in Sport Management from LSU and a Bachelor of Science in Applied Physiology and Health Management from SMU.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Be sure to follow the Royals women’s volleyball team on Instagram and Twitter/X stay up to date on all the latest news surrounding the team. Fans are also encouraged to follow Queens Athletics to stay updated on all the Royals sports teams in action by searching @QueensAthletics on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

MORE >>>