Queens University Honors 2022 Business Woman Of The Year

Queens University of Charlotte is pleased to honor Diane “Di” Morais with the 38th annual Charlotte BusinessWoman of the Year award, which celebrates outstanding female executives who have demonstrated a significant and ongoing commitment to the Charlotte region.

“Di is a dynamic leader who has distinguished herself in the banking world (President of Consumer and Commercial Banking at Ally Financial Inc.) and beyond,” said Queens University President Dan Lugo. “Throughout her remarkable career, she’s used creative thinking and bold courage to revolutionize industry practices and disrupt the norms–particularly those impacting economic mobility. Her strategic vision and innovative approach to business have made her one of banking’s most influential leaders, and her record of service is one of just many reasons her leadership philosophies so closely align with Queens’ motto, non ministrari, sed ministrare (not to be served, but to serve). It is a great privilege and honor to recognize her with this year’s Charlotte BusinessWoman of the Year award.”

