Central Piedmont To Provide Custom Training For RGA

Central Piedmont Community College will provide specialized training for RGA Enterprises Inc., employees through funding from North Carolina’s customized training program.

Charlotte-based RGA Enterprises, will receive $87,500 in training value from Central Piedmont over an 18-month period. The training programs will include a broad range of skills building, including root cause analysis, 5S implementation, electric motor controls, and electric control circuits, with an emphasis on leadership development for team leaders and supervisors. The N.C. Community College System’s Customized Training Program offers training services and specialized programs to assist new and existing business and industry to remain productive and profitable in North Carolina.

“RGA Enterprises is grateful to work with Central Piedmont Community College to support the ongoing education and training of our employees,” said William Fidler, company president and CEO. “The college has been instrumental in helping RGA through the process and tailoring an exciting program. Our employees are foundational to RGA’s success, and I am excited for the opportunity this program represents for them and the company as a whole.”

“Central Piedmont is honored to work with RGA Enterprises as the company pursues continuous improvement through the development of its current employees. RGA Enterprises is a long-time corporate citizen and community neighbor in Mecklenburg County, and we are delighted to partner with them,” said Allison Bowers, Central Piedmont director corporate learning and economic recruitment. “The college, through our Corporate Learning Center, will work hard to deliver the customized training RGA Enterprises team members need now and as the company continues to grow in our community.”

