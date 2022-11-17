UNC Charlotte’s Native American Student Association Hosts Powwow

The UNC Charlotte Native American Student Association (NASA) and the Native American Staff and Faculty Caucus recently hosted their annual Intertribal Powwow on campus.

NASA is established to provide a safe space for the support of Native American students at UNC Charlotte. Our mission is to encourage the presence of Native Americans on college campuses by enhancing academic success, social skills, campus/community involvement, and to provide a strong support system for all members while spreading the knowledge and history of our Native people.

