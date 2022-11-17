Distinguished UNC Charlotte Alumni Receive Awards Of Excellence In Architecture

Two Distinguished Alumni in Architecture, Sean Gallagher ’00 and Jeff Kenoff ’92, have added even more accolades to their long lists of accomplishments, receiving Awards of Excellence from the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat at the 2022 CTBUH International Conference.

The David Rubenstein Forum at the University of Chicago (Diller Scofidio + Renfro), for which Gallagher was Project Director, won Best Tall Building Worldwide – the top award – as well as Best Tall Building Americas and Best Tall Building Under 100 Meters.

Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates (KPF), where Kenoff is principal, received Awards of Excellence for Best Tall Building 400 Meters and Above, Best Tall Office Building, and Best Geotechnical Engineering for the One Vanderbilt Avenue in New York City. The building is the fourth tallest building in New york City and the fifth tallest building in North America.

