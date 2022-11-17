UNC Charlotte Dance Students Perform Concentric Spirits At Bechtler Museum of Modern Art

UNC Charlotte dance students perform Concentric Spirits: Modernism in Dance, Music, and Art, an original work choreographed by Associate Professor Delia Neil, inspired by the Phillips Collection of Modern Art and set to Ravel’s “Bolero.” Three performances of the work, on November 30, at 6:30, 7:15, and 8:00 pm, will occur as part of the Wednesday Night Live programming at the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art.

Commissioned by the North Carolina Museum of Art (NCMA) in Raleigh, Neil created Concentric Spirits in response to the NCMA’s presentation of A MODERN VISION: EUROPEAN MASTERWORKS FROM THE PHILLIPS COLLECTION.

The program and entry to the Bechtler Museum are free.

