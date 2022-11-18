Queens University Charlotte Honored As Most Engaged Campus

Queens University of Charlotte has been honored by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge (ALL IN) as a 2022 ALL IN Most Engaged Campuses for College Student Voting recipient. The ALL IN Most Engaged Campuses for College Student Voting recognizes colleges and universities for making intentional efforts to increase student voter participation.

“It was indeed the great work of our Civic Engagement Fellows, Astrid Bridgwood, JJ McGimsey, and Kennedy Riddick, who worked together to create a democratic engagement action plan and work with several community partners to engage the Queens community, including engaging international students,” said LaDarius Thompson, Ed.D. director of the Center for Academic Community Engagement at Queens. “We are immensely proud of this recognition as it involved a lot of work to break through nationwide voter disenchantment. To see the Queens community come together to put out the vote made me truly proud of our community.”

