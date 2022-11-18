Central Piedmont Foundation Student Scholarship Portal Open

The Central Piedmont Foundation student scholarship portal is now open! There are 15 scholarships with money still available for Central Piedmont students in spring or summer 2023. Log in through the portal and complete the general application by Dec. 15 to see if you qualify.

Most Foundation scholarships require a minimum 2.0 or 2.5 GPA. To be considered, students must be enrolled in a certificate, diploma, or degree program at Central Piedmont.

