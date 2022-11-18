Baking And Pastry Arts Students At Central Piedmont Develop “This Bites”

Baking & Pastry Arts “This Bites” Bakeshop is a concept developed by the senior students in the Baking and Pastry Arts 250 class at Central Piedmont Community College. The concept was developed to experience the baking and arts career before graduation to ensure students will be successful once they graduate. The students had 10 days to develop the concept and four days to completely set up the bakery space.

Visitors are welcome and invited:

Monday – Thursday from 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Open through Wednesday, November 30.

Central Piedmont Central Campus, Van Every Culinary Building, Room 200

Scratch sweet and savory pastries will be served with hot and cold beverages.

Each week will feature a similar menu with rotating flavors.

