Queens University Names Assistant Vice President Of Marketing

Justin Moss began his career in the newsroom working for a CBS station. Now, with more than 10 years of marketing and communications experience, he will serve as assistant vice president of marketing and communications at Queens University of Charlotte. “I love the energy of being on a college campus,” Moss said. “I love telling stories of outstanding individuals who are looking to make a difference in the world. Queens has an overwhelming number of students, faculty, staff, and alumni with stories that reflect a dedication to service and citizenship.”

MORE …