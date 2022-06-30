Davidson College Basketball Coach Retires After 33 Seasons

Bob McKillop, who led Davidson College to 23 conference championships (15 – regular season, 8 – tournament), 10 NCAA Tournament appearances and over 600 wins, is retiring after 33 seasons as head coach of the men’s basketball program. Fifty-seven of his players have gone on to play professionally, including Stephen Curry, the seventh pick in the 2009 NBA draft, who has led the Golden State Warriors to four NBA titles while earning back-to-back NBA MVP honors and, most recently, a Finals MVP honor.

