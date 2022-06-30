Belmont Abbey College President: Timing Of Roe V Wade Overturn No Coincidence

“For decades we have prayed for the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade,” said Dr. Bill Thierfelder, President of Belmont Abbey College. “Today it has finally happened! To all of the students, faculty, staff, monks, and friends who have prayed and worked for an end to abortion, to those who made the long, cold trip to Washington, DC each year for the March for Life, who prayed on the steps of the Supreme Court for the end to abortion, I want to thank you for your incredible fidelity and perseverance. Prayers are answered!”

MORE …