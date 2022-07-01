Wingate Summer Health Academy Help Teens Explore Healthcare

Sponsored by Novant Health and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, the Wingate University Summer Health Academy camp, now in its second year, gave 25 local students in grades 9 through 12 a chance to try their hands at compounding medications, diagnosing illnesses with ultrasound technology, taking heart-rates and blood pressure, and more. Dr. Karen Friel, director of Wingate’s Department of Physical Therapy, headed up the camp, which she describes as “a cost-effective way for students to be exposed to a myriad of healthcare professions. The goal is always to reach students who have limited exposure to knowing what career options might be available to them and get them excited about their health-career futures,” Friel says.

