The Queens University of Charlotte Royals men’s golf team completed play at the Mickey Mouse Intercollegiate with their highest finish of the season taking third place with a score of 876 (292-285-299).



Queens finished just two strokes out of second place with IUPUI (296-280-298—576). Wofford took the team title with a 12-under 852 (285-283-284).

