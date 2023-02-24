Executive Fellow For Strategic Initiatives Appointed At UNC Charlotte

UNC Charlotte’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion announces the appointment of Kendra Jason, Ph.D., as executive fellow for strategic initiatives.

An associate professor of sociology in the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences, Jason has over 15 years experience in social inequality, work and organizations. She holds faculty affiliate roles in the Departments of Sociology and Organizational Science, Africana Studies, Gerontology and Public Health Sciences.

“We are elated that Kendra is joining our team,” said Brandon L. Wolfe, chief diversity officer. “Her skills in strategic planning, integration and consensus building — as well as her ability to work across diverse populations — are second to none. I look forward to working together toward accomplishing the University’s goals.”

