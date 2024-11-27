Queens University Of Charlotte Honors Exceptional Business Leaders

The McColl School of Business at Queens University of Charlotte, along with its Entrepreneurial Leadership Circle (ELC), recently honored distinguished business leaders at the 14th annual Carolinas Entrepreneur Hall of Fame. The event celebrates the contributions of entrepreneurial leaders who have created innovative pathways to success and career opportunities in the Carolinas and beyond. This year’s Class of 2024 inductees include Keith Luedeman and Bob Salvin. John Stewart received the 2024 Innovator of Distinction Award.

“At Queens, we value the entrepreneurial spirit of innovation and seek to inspire our students while celebrating the growth and opportunity it drives in Charlotte and beyond,” said Dan Lugo, president of Queens University. “This event serves to not only honor our exceptional entrepreneurs but to unite our campus community with the broader business community so that together, we can make the Carolinas a place to dream big and act boldly.”

Luedeman is the founder and former CEO of the award-winning internet mortgage lender goodmortgage.com. During his tenure, goodmortgage.com not only flourished but garnered prestigious accolades like the Mortgage Bankers Association’s “Best Place to Work for Mid-Size Company” and “Online Lender of the Year” awards. The company’s consistent excellence was further cemented by its five appearances on the Inc. 5000 list, culminating in a coveted spot on the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll. Luedeman’s individual achievements are equally impressive, including the NCTA Tech Exec of the Year award. Luedeman currently serves as board chair of both Innovate Charlotte and the Queens University Entrepreneurial Leadership Circle Advisory Board. He is also a prominent investor in the Charlotte region and a dedicated mentor to startups.

“Keith’s story is not just one of business success—it’s a story of vision, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to making a difference,” said Juan Garzón, of Innovate Charlotte. “His journey from founding a startup to becoming a leader in the community exemplifies the true spirit of entrepreneurship and the transformative power it holds.”

Salvin is the founder and retired CEO of Salvin Dental Specialties, Inc. He currently serves as an advisor to the private equity firm that acquired his company. His entrepreneurial journey began humbly, selling instruments to dentists from the trunk of his car. Through sheer determination and innovation, he built a global surgical instrument and biotech business specializing in implant dentistry. His work has improved the lives of millions with regenerative biomaterials. Salvin also dedicates time to his community by serving on the boards of the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation and Queens University. His entrepreneurial success has been recognized with numerous accolades, including the North Carolina Governor’s International Trade Award and the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

“The Carolinas Entrepreneur Hall of Fame honors outstanding business leaders who have shaped today’s business and economy throughout the Carolinas, and Bob embodies the spirit of this recognition,” said Michael Marsicano, former CEO of Foundation for the Carolinas. “His professional journey is a testament to what can be achieved with passion, perseverance, and a vision for the future. He exemplifies leadership in organizing and managing a business enterprise, taking significant initiative and risk, and positively impacting the community.”

This year’s Innovator of Distinction Award was presented to John Stewart, cofounder and CEO of Fastbreak.ai, the leader in sports scheduling. Stewart, a serial entrepreneur, started his career in engineering services before transitioning to software. He founded Saber Design & Analysis Services, which he sold in 2009, and co-founded MapAnything, which he sold to Salesforce in 2019. Stewart is a co-founder or seed investor in multiple SaaS startups, sits on the board of several, and has acted as a business development or strategy advisor to multiple CEOs in his career.

“As we honor the achievements of those who have shaped the business landscape, let’s also look ahead to what we can create together in the future,” said Sarah Fatherly, provost and vice president of academic affairs. “From the successes of our Hall of Fame inductees to the achievements of our rising stars, it’s clear that the entrepreneurial energy in Charlotte—and at Queens University—is truly thriving.”

