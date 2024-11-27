Central Piedmont’s Patricia Brown Honored With County Leadership Award

Major Patricia Brown, Senior Program Developer for Central Piedmont’s Law Enforcement Training, was recently honored with the Mecklenburg County Public County Health Dan Johnson Leadership Award for her exceptional contributions to the law enforcement community. Her dedication to innovative training has transformed the field.

Champion of Training: Major Brown has shaped countless law enforcement careers through her leadership in developing impactful training programs at Central Piedmont.

Innovative Programs: Her advocacy for Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) and Post-Traumatic Growth education has brought groundbreaking opportunities to law enforcement and first responders.

Community Impact: Over the past 15 years, her collaboration with Central Piedmont has enabled CIT to thrive and introduced Struggle Well courses to Mecklenburg County, benefiting countless community members.

Central Piedmont celebrates Major Brown’s leadership and vision in enhancing law enforcement training and are grateful for her tireless commitment. Congratulations, Major Brown!

