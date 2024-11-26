Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber Leads UNC Charlotte’s Historic $500 Million Fundraising Campaign, Paving the Way for Continued Growth

UNC Charlotte is on the verge of a new era, as it kicks off its largest fundraising initiative ever, the “For the Love of Charlotte” campaign, with an ambitious $500 million goal. Spearheaded by Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber, the campaign aims to transform the university’s future by enhancing student resources, bolstering research, and expanding community engagement. Gaber, known for her leadership in fundraising and research, is focusing on increasing scholarship dollars, improving faculty recruitment, and upgrading campus facilities to meet the needs of a rapidly growing student body.

Under Gaber’s guidance, the university has set its sights on expanding support for students, particularly in financial aid. “We need to make sure that we grow the private philanthropy to help do all the things that the state or tuition doesn’t pay for,” Gaber said, according to The Charlotte Observer, acknowledging that the school’s endowment, currently at $300 million, needs to grow significantly to meet the university’s evolving needs. The campaign will address critical areas such as scholarships, faculty hiring, and much-needed upgrades to arts and athletic facilities.

Gaber’s leadership track record speaks for itself. Before arriving at UNC Charlotte, she served as the president of the University of Toledo, where she was nationally recognized for her efforts to increase enrollment, improve graduation rates, and secure funding for research. Prior to Toledo, Gaber held leadership roles at the University of Arkansas, Auburn University, and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, bringing years of experience in higher education administration and fundraising to her current role.

One of the key pillars of the “For the Love of Charlotte” campaign is supporting the diverse student population at UNC Charlotte. “What we know is our students are diverse, so we have to make sure we are supporting them, creating a sense of belonging, and offering mentorship opportunities,” Gaber said. As the university’s enrollment continues to soar—hitting a record of 31,000 students this year—Gaber is determined to ensure that students have the resources they need to succeed and minimize student debt. Approximately 70% of UNC Charlotte students receive financial aid, and about 37% receive federal Pell grants for students with significant financial need.

The campaign also focuses on enhancing the university’s research capabilities. Gaber has been a strong advocate for increasing research funding and recruiting top-tier faculty, with a particular emphasis on innovation and cutting-edge fields like artificial intelligence. “We want to be on the forefront of academic innovations, and that includes potentially opening an artificial intelligence center on campus,” she said. In a significant milestone, UNC Charlotte is on track to achieve “R1” status in 2025, a coveted designation that will place the university in the top tier of research institutions nationwide. This will not only boost the university’s national prestige but also help attract top faculty and students.

As the campaign progresses, it will also support several community-focused projects. One major initiative is the expansion of Jerry Richardson Stadium and the addition of a new soccer and lacrosse stadium. The university will also renovate its basketball locker rooms and enhance the arts programs. “It’s really about community and civic engagement,” Gaber said, emphasizing the importance of connecting the university with the city through athletics, arts, and culture.

Additionally, a new entrepreneurial hub—CO-LAB—will be built at the university’s center city campus, providing space for entrepreneurs and innovators to collaborate with university experts. The initiative is part of the North Tryon Tech Hub, an effort to further strengthen the ties between the university and the growing Charlotte tech scene.

Dontá Wilson, chair of the campaign and a UNC Charlotte alumnus, is excited about the campaign’s potential. “We’ve been able to raise $250 million, and the community really loves Charlotte and values what we continue to do,” Wilson said. “Having these proof points of success matters.”

Thanks to Chancellor Gaber’s leadership, UNC Charlotte is poised to continue its upward trajectory, transforming not only the university itself but also the future of the city of Charlotte. As Gaber said, “As the city grows, as the university grows, we need to be able to do more to continue to help our students and bring in top-tier faculty.” With her unwavering commitment to excellence and community, Chancellor Gaber is leading UNC Charlotte into an exciting new chapter of growth and opportunity.