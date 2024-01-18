Queens University Of Charlotte Swimmers Earn Conference Honors

Sophia Lange and Andreas Marz were named the ASUN Swimmers of the Week, announced by the conference office Tuesday afternoon.

Lange, a senior from Burlington, N.C., snagged a pair of top-two finishes over the weekend against top-25 ranked ACC foe Georgia Tech and ASUN opponent Gardner-Webb. Lange took home a first-place finish in the 1000-Yard Freestyle with a time of 10:20.94 on Friday, Jan. 13 while tallying a time of 5:04.41 to finish runner-up in the 500-Yard Freestyle later in the meet. This marks Lange’s second career ASUN Women’s Swimmer of the Week honor.

Marz, a senior from Munich, Germany, took home his first career ASUN Men’s Swimmer of the Week honor based on his performance last weekend. Marz swam a pair of second places finishes in the Royals’ meet against top-25 ranked ACC foe Georgia Tech and Gardner-Webb, including a time of 49.45 in the 100-Yard Backstroke to earn second-place, and a time of 1:47.47 in the 200-Yard Backstroke for his second runner-up finish on the day.

Marz honor marks the fourth Queens men’s swimmer in a row to earn the ASUN award, and the 12th all-time for the Royals swimming program.

