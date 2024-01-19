Cindy Gibson Ideal Fit For Associate Dean Of Charlotte’s Honors College

In a move that underscores its commitment to academic excellence, the University of North Carolina at Charlotte has announced the appointment of Cindy Gilson as the new Associate Dean of its Honors College, effective July 1. Gilson, a prominent figure in the field of education, will be at the helm of the University Honors Program, the largest of its kind on campus, orchestrating its daily operations and strategic direction.

With a distinguished career that combines practical experience and academic expertise, Gilson is set to manage the intricate workings of the Honors College. Her responsibilities will encompass a broad spectrum, from overseeing the curriculum and course offerings to steering the program’s advising and instructional budget. Additionally, her role involves collaborating with honors program directors throughout the university, a task that speaks to her ability to engage and integrate diverse academic communities.

Gilson’s journey at UNC Charlotte began in 2014 when she joined the faculty as an associate professor of special education and child development. She has since made significant contributions to the university, including her role as program director of the Graduate Certificate in Academically and Intellectually Gifted (AIG) program. Her current positions as co-director of the Education Honors Program and chair of the Honors Council further highlight her deep-rooted involvement in honors education.

Malin Pereira, the Dean of the Honors College, praised Gilson’s appointment, citing her “passionate commitment to and considerable experience with honors education.” Pereira emphasized Gilson’s proven track record, marked by strong organizational skills and a unique blend of vision and meticulous attention to detail. These qualities, according to Pereira, make Gilson an ideal fit for the associate dean role.

Gilson’s academic background is equally impressive. She holds a Ph.D. in educational psychology from the University of Connecticut, specializing in gifted education, creativity, and talent development. Her research and expertise focus on differentiated curriculum and instruction, enrichment strategies, classroom discourse, and professional learning for educators.

Gilson steps into the shoes of Jeffrey Leak, who admirably served as interim associate dean since August 2022. Her appointment signals a new chapter for the Honors College at UNC Charlotte, one that many anticipate will be marked by innovative leadership and a deepened commitment to academic distinction.

