For The Love Of The Game Sports Exhibit At Central Piedmont Archives

For the Love of the Game—The History of Athletics at Central Piedmont Community College, the latest exhibition from the Central Piedmont Archives, is officially open to the public.

The exhibit explores the various intercollegiate and intramural sports previously offered at the college, specifically basketball, cheerleading, soccer, and football. Artifacts on display were accumulated over the years from public donations and internal donations from Student Life, Student Engagement, and Facilities Services.

To view this exhibition in person, please visit the “History Hallway” on the third floor of the Hagemeyer Library, around the corner from the Archives Department. Viewers can also access the digital exhibition.

This exhibition will be on display through December 2024. We hope you enjoy this display and the school spirit it embodies!

