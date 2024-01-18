Charlotte Track And Field Star Named Athlete Of The Week

After breaking another school record in the pole vault this past weekend at the Virginia Tech Invitational, Charlotte track and field senior Riley Felts has been named the American Athletic Conference Women’s Field Athlete of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday afternoon.

On Saturday, Felts posted a clearance 14′ 6″ (4.42m) in the pole vault, eclipsing her own school record from the JDL Early Bird Invitational on Dec. 3.

Not only did Felts finish in first place at the meet, but she posted the second-highest clearance of any pole vault this season, eclipsed only by Chloe Timberg of Rutgers (14′ 8″, 4.47m). In doing so, she beat out multiple All-Americans and national qualifiers.

Felts is a five-time all-conference performer and earned USTFCCCA Second Team All-America honors last season.

