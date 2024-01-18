Charlotte Student Spotlight Concert Feb 2

The UNC Charlotte Department of Music presents the annual Spotlight Concert. This show features solo and ensemble performances by wonderful student musicians from throughout the department.

These students are selected for this honors concert based on faculty recommendation and represent a broad cross-section of all that the department offers.

Use this link to get your tickets for the general public. CoA+A Faculty, Staff, and Students are eligible for free tickets to this performance. Please log into your Niner account in the ticketing system to redeem.

February 2, 2024 – 7:30 PM

Anne R. Belk Theater

