Charlotte Faculty Star Honored As Counselor Educator of the Year

In a significant acknowledgment of her impact on the education sector, Clare Merlin-Knoblich, a distinguished faculty member at the Cato College of Education, has been honored with the prestigious title of Counselor Educator of the Year by the North Carolina School Counselor Association. This accolade is a testament to her exceptional contributions to the realm of school counseling within North Carolina and its ripple effects beyond state boundaries.

Merlin-Knoblich’s career at UNC Charlotte stands out in its ninth year, marking her as a beacon of innovation and dedication in the educational field. Her commitment to reshaping the learning environment is evident in her adoption and promotion of flipped learning. This progressive teaching method empowers students to actively engage in their education by integrating application activities into the learning process, thereby fostering a more profound understanding of the course content.

Beyond the classroom, Merlin-Knoblich’s influence extends through her roles in program development and leadership. She has notably served as the director of both the master’s and post-master’s school counseling programs, demonstrating her versatility and expertise in the field. Her approach is not just about imparting knowledge; it’s about building a community of learners, evident in her active involvement in advising an average of 20 master’s students and 24 post-master’s certificate students in school counseling each year.

But her mentorship goes even further. She plays a pivotal role in guiding doctoral students, focusing on school counseling topics and leading research teams to delve into critical issues in the field. Her leadership in these research endeavors underscores the depth of her commitment to advancing the field of school counseling.

Reflecting on her journey and contributions, Merlin-Knoblich expressed a profound sense of gratitude. “I am grateful to spend my career researching school counseling topics, mentoring school counseling students, and partnering with practicing school counselors in the field,” she remarked. Her statement encapsulates a passionate career dedicated not just to education but to the wider community of K-12 students, who benefit indirectly from her extensive work and collaboration with practicing school counselors.

Merlin-Knoblich’s recognition follows in the footsteps of her UNC Charlotte colleagues, Sejal Foxx and Taryne Mingo, who were previously honored with the same award in 2015 and 2020, respectively. Her achievement signifies not just a personal milestone but also highlights the University’s ongoing commitment to excellence in the field of education and counseling.

