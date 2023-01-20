Queens University Pentathlon Team Breaks Records

The Queens University of Charlotte women’s indoor track and field pentathlon team shined bright at the 2023 Brant Tolsma Invitational on Thursday, Jan. 19. The Royals had a strong season debut as they broke ASUN records and tallied personal bests, making top 10 finishes.

“Great start to the 2023 season. We pride ourselves on having one of the best groups of multi-athletes in the country and our girls showed exactly that,” said Coach Jake Krolick. Proud of the work Coach Pesic has done to build and develop this group of women. They achieved seven all-time top 10 marks in the pentathlon in Queens History including marks 2-6. Lucy Walker set the ASUN record in the high jump. Cerys Lee improved her lifetime best by 395 points. Just incredible efforts for a season debut. Excited to see where we are by the ASUN Championships in late February. Also, ready to see the rest of the group compete tomorrow at South Carolina.”

